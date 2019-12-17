Related News

At least five people were kidnapped on Tuesday morning when armed men invaded Ganye town in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The victims include two nursing mothers and three children, all of whom were kidnapped from the house of one Alhaji Hussain, residents said.

A relative of the victims who does not want his name in print said the gunmen stormed Mr Hussain’s house near Federal Government College at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The gunmen stormed the area at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, overpowered the security men and entered the house where they abducted two nursing mothers and three children at gunpoint.

“Residents where awoken by pandemonium amidst gunshots which greeted the area as the kidnappers, who came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons, carried out their operations.

“We later alerted police and soldiers in the town who confronted the kidnappers leading to a serious exchange of gunfire at Buwangal.

“During the heavy exchange of fire, four policemen were injured. The injured policemen have been taken to Ganye hospital while the kidnappers succeeded in taking away their victims,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the crime took place in the early hours of today (Tuesday) when the armed men invaded the house of Hussain Ahmadu situated at a remote side of Wukari Ward, in Ganye town and kidnapped his two wives and kids.

“Immediately police were alerted, The DPO and his team rushed to the scene to prevent the crime but were ambushed. After shootout, four of our men sustained bullet wounds.

“The command mobilized a heavy team who are now going after the hoodlums to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers,” he said.

Despite the efforts of security agencies, kidnapping has become a major security challenge in Adamawa State.

The state government recently purchased and distributed 60 Hilux vans as well as dozens of motorcycles to security agencies to help them tackle kidnapping and other crimes.