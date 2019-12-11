Police parade 56 suspects in Borno

Related News

The police in Borno have arrested 56 suspects in connection with various offences in continuation of the Operation PUFF ADER in the past one month in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Aliyu, made the disclosure while parading the suspects on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He disclosed that the suspects were apprehended at different times and locations over alleged robbery, act of terrorism, cattle rustling and criminal intimidation.

Other offences are cheating, attempted kidnapping, rape, murder, adultery, public nuisance and possession of narcotic substances.

He said that a truck driver (name withheld), was arrested in Maiduguri, on December 9, while transporting large quantity of Indian hemp.

Mr Aliyu explained that hundreds of parcels of cannabis were concealed under firewood, household and electrical appliances in the truck, adding that the arrest was sequel to series of intelligence gathering by the command.

The commissioner disclosed that one suspect (name withheld) was arrested at Dikwa Low Cost Estate in Maiduguri, on November 22; and one other (name withheld), on alleged robbery of a mobile phone in Maiduguri on December 3.

Mr Aliyu said one suspect (name withheld) was arrested over alleged attempt to kidnap one person on December 7; while one other suspect (name withheld) was also arrested on December 4, in possession of a stolen car.

He revealed that three other suspects (names withheld), were arrested in possession of rustled cows at Kwaya Kusar market, saying the cows were suspected to have been rustled when Boko Haram insurgents attacked and killed two persons at Tolomeri community.

The commissioner said that two suspects (names withheld), were arrested over alleged forgery of University of Maiduguri certificate, while one other suspect was arrested over military impersonation.

Mr Aliyu revealed further that 36 other suspects were arrested over adultery, public nuisance and possession of Indian hemp at Galadima area of Maiduguri.

He said the command arrested six rape suspects, one suspect on alleged murder and two others over alleged intimidation and cheating.

He noted that the command recovered a truck with registration number DBT 421 XA, large quantity of Indian hemp, narcotic substances, generators and other electrical appliances from the suspects.

One AK47 rifle, suspected to be buried by the insurgents, was also recovered by the police.

He decried that preliminary investigations indicated that most of the suspects were adolescent, calling on parents to ensure proper monitoring and moral upbringing of their children, to check crimes in the society.

The commissioner reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property, and called on the people to provide credible information to the police to enhance security in the state.

