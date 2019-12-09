Court sentences fake doctor to 54 years in jail

Related News

The State High Court 1 in Yola, Adamawa State, has sentenced a fake medical doctor, Ibrahim Mustapha, to 54 years in jail.

Justice Nathan Musa gave the ruling on Monday following an earlier plea of guilt by the accused.

The judge said the court had considered the plea by the convict’s counsel for a mitigated sentence, and therefore sentenced him on the nine counts charge.

He said, “On counts one to three, I sentence you to six months each with the option of fine of N20,000 to each.

“On count eight, I sentence you to three years imprisonment with the option of N50,000 fine.

“On counts four, five, six, seven and 10, I sentence you to 10 years of prison term on each of the counts without the option of a fine.”

Justice Nathan added that all the terms will run concurrently. This means that he will spend 10 years behind bars.

Mr Mustapha was arrested by the State Security Services in June this year for operating without valid papers.

The state government accused him of responsibility for the death of dozens of patients, vowing to ensure he was brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

During his parade by the SSS, Mr Mustapha had claimed that despite operating without valid documents, he never killed anybody.

He said he had successfully carried out major and minor operations on dozens of patients since he began operation.