Yobe: Gov Buni shocks returning commissioners as he allocates portfolios

There were mixed reactions on Friday as the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, inaugurated his cabinet, six months after he took over as the fourth executive governor of the state.

The ceremony which took place at the new Banquet Hall of the Government House, Damaturu, was graced by a large number of party supporters from the 17 local government areas of the state.

In his address, Mr Buni admonished the cabinet members to be challenged by the enthusiasm of the party supporters and ensure they make meaningful contributions in line with the core values of his administration

“The enthusiasm with which the swearing-in of the honorable commissioners and special advisers is received by the public today confirms how hopeful our people are about the promise of our future.

“It is a hope anchored on the belief that with just a little more effort, transforming our state and making life more meaningful for our people is within our reach,” Mr Buni said.

The governor reiterated that his administration would focus on agriculture, health, youth empowerment and poverty alleviation.

He reminded the cabinet members that they would constantly be assessed by the citizens, especially in this age of social media.

However, the faces of some of the commissioners became gloomy as the governor called out their portfolios.

While a few were shocked by the ministries allocated to them, especially those that were returning to the cabinet, the new ones happily embraced their portfolios.

Mohammed Lamin who had served as education commissioner for close to eight years in the last administration was optimistic of retaining the ministry.

But the signs were not good for him as the governor at his inauguration on May 29 declared a state of emergency on education in the state.

During his screening at the State House of Assembly, Mr Lamin faced a barrage of questions over the decay in the education system in the state. One of the direct questions put to him by the lawmakers was whether the declaration of state of emergency in the education sector came to him as a surprise.

At an interactive session with journalists after his screening at the State House of Assembly, Mr Lamin promised that his return to the education ministry would see a “more aggressive approach in supervision and monitoring.”

However, on Friday, he was posted to the Ministry of Land, Survey and Mineral Resources.

Another old timer who once ran the education ministry was also hopeful of returning to the ministry. But Mala Musti was instead posted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Overall, the governor apportioned most of the portfolios to people with the requisite knowledge of the ministries. For instance, Abdullahi Bego, the immediate past spokesperson of the governor, is now the commissioner of information.

The only medical doctor in the list was named the commissioner for health while the only engineer was posted to the works ministry.

Below is the full list of the commissioners with their portfolios:

1. Ministry of Justice – Barrister Sale Samanja

2. Min. of Agriculture and National Resources – Dr. Mrs Mairo Amshi

3. Ministry of Higher Education – Prof. Muhd Munkaila

4. Min. of Basic and Secondary Education – Dr. Sani Muhd Idriss

5. Min. of Health and Human Resources – Dr. Muhd Lawan Gana

6. Ministry of Works -Engr. Umaru Wakil

7. Min. of Finance and Economic Development – Hon. Musa Mustapha

8. Ministry of Water Resources – Sen. Alkali Jajere

9. Ministry of Environment -Hon. Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa

10.Min. of Commerce, Trade and Industries – Hon. Barma Shettima

11.Ministry of Women Affairs -Hajiya Hauwa Bah Abubakar

12.Min. of Information, Home Affairs and Culture – Hon. Abdullahi Bego

13.Ministry of Religious Affairs – Hon. Malah Musti

14.Ministry of Land and Solid Minerals – Hon. Mohammed Lamin

15.Ministry of Budget and Planning – Muhd Garba Gagiyo

16.Min. of Youths, Sports and Social Dev. – Goni Bukar Lawan

17.Ministry of Transport and Energy – Abdullahi Usman Kukuwa

18.Min. for Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs – Yerima Lawan Mahmoud

19.Min. of Housing and Urban Development – Bukar Alhaji Dauda

20.Min. of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management – Abubakar Garba Iliya