Yobe gov inaugurates 20 commissioners, special advisers

Maimala Buni. [PHOTO CREDIT: NAN]
Governor MaiMala Buni of Yobe State on Friday swore in 20 commissioners and special advisers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Buni urged them to strive hard to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

“The enthusiasm with which the swearing-in of the commissioners and special advisers was received by the public today has confirmed how hopeful our people are about the promise of our future,” he said.

Some of the commissioners were Sale Samanja, Ministry of Justice; Mairo Amshi, Ministry of Agriculture and National Resources; and Muhammed Munkaila, Ministry for Higher Education.

Others included Sani Idriss, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education; Muhammed Gana, Ministry of Health and Human Resources; and Umaru Wakil, Ministry of Works.

(NAN)

