EFCC arraigns two humanitarian aid workers in Maiduguri over alleged N66m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned two humanitarian aid administrators, Tahiru Daura and Aisha Wakil, over an alleged fraud of N66 million.

The commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the two were arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on a three-count charge of conspiracy and cheating

The EFCC said the prosecution followed a petition written by Ali Tijjani, CEO/managing director of AMTMAT Global Ventures, against Complete Care and Aids Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by the defendants.

According to the charge sheet, the petitioner alleged that on September 7, 2018, Complete Care and Aids Foundation awarded his company a contract to supply it processed maize grain, referred to as “biski” in native language, worth N15 million. He said the second defendant, Ms Wakil, received the commodity on behalf of Complete Care and Aid Foundation upon delivery.

Mr Tijjani further stated his company upon the request of the defendants equally processed and paid for their trip to Morocco to the tune of N51 million, a cost they refused to defray.

The EFCC said the alleged offence is contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

Court Session

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Fatsuma Muhammad, therefore, applied for a trial date and the remand of the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre (NCS), pending the determination of the case.

However, counsel for the defendants, H. Waziri and B.G Zanna, made oral bail applications on the ground that the EFCC earlier granted them an administrative bail.

Justice Kumaliya granted them bail in the sum of N30 million with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties, he said, must be someone at the level of a permanent secretary in the civil service, who owns a landed property in Maiduguri GRA, and must submit the title document of the property to the registry of the court.

