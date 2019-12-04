Police to deploy 5,000 personnel for Adamawa LG Poll

Security personnel on duty during elections
Security personnel on duty during elections

The Police Command in Adamawa says it plans to deploy 5, 000 personnel for the December 7 local government poll in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Yola.

Mr Madaki said the police and other security agencies had prepared ground for peaceful conduct of the election.

“So far, the command has made preparation to deploy about 5,000 personnel to maintain law and order as well as to protect lives and property during the election.

READ ALSO: Buhari unveils made in Nigeria Armoured vehicles

“Security operatives will continue to remain neutral during elections, however; we would not hesitate to deal with whoever is found threatening peaceful conduct of the election,” Mr Madaki said.

He said policemen and other security personnel would be deployed in wards across the state to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.