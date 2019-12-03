Taraba Assembly screens 23 commissioners

Related News

The Taraba State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened all the 23 commissioner nominees by Governor Darius Ishaku.

Speaker of the House, Albasu Kunini, described all the nominees as men and women of proven character.

Mr Kunini, who was elected Speaker on Monday, said the prompt attention given to the exercise was due to the demand for the constitution of a state executive cabinet that would steer governance in the state.

READ ALSO:

NAN reports that the House considered former legislators who were among the nominees first.