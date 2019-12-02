Taraba Assembly elects new Speaker, Deputy

Taraba State on map
The Taraba State House of Assembly, on Monday, elected Joseph Kunini and Hamman-Adama Abdulahi as the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election followed the resignation of the former speaker, Peter Diah, and his deputy, Muhammad Gwampo, from the positions.

The assembly, which convened on Monday morning, elected an impeached deputy speaker, Mr Gwampo, as Speaker pro-tempo who chaired the election.

Mr Kunini was nominated by Bonzana Kizito (PDP- Zing) and he was seconded by Ammed Jedua of Gembu constituency.

His election was unanimous with 16 of the 24 members present at the sitting.

In his remarks, Mr Kunini pledged to be just and equitable in carrying out his functions.

“This is a house of justice and equity. Taraba should be greater than any individual and we must work hard to take the state to greater heights. I will work to champion this,” he said.

He promised that the house would work as a team and partner with the executive to make the state a greater place.

“I will run an open door parliament where even the minority will have a say.

“Thank you for this trust. I assure you that it will be used as a medium to serve God and humanity. Thank you for this privilege,” he said.

Mr Kunini who represents Lau constituency is a third-term member of the House.

The House also nominated Douglas Ndatse as the Majority Leader to replace the new speaker who occupied the position before now.

(NAN)

