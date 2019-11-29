My father’s tenure as Adamawa governor marred by political bickering – Nyako

Abdulaziz Nyako
Abdulaziz Nyako

A former gubernatorial candidate and immediate past senator for Adamawa Central, Abdulaziz Nyako, said his father’s (Murtala Nyako) tenure was marred by incessant political crises that made the state to remain underdeveloped.

The younger Nyako said this when he featured in a Hausa political program, Ribar Dimukradiyya, aired by the state-owned Adamawa State Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

He lamented the wasted resources that would have been channeled towards the development of the state which he said were expended on fighting ‘political wars’ during his father’s seven-year tenure.

“The infighting has caused the state serious setback. If the resources that were channeled to fight the wars were invested in the programmes of the government, the state would have recorded significant developmental mileage,” he said.

“The seven years that Nyako spent were replete with political acrimony. Fintiri too came amidst rancour, His Excellency, Bala Nggilari also tasted his own baptism of fire and Bindow also went through torrents of political brickbats,” he said.

Both father and son are still being tried at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for charges bordering on money laundering and alleged embezzlement of N40 billion by the EFCC.

‘Needless infighting’

Mr Nyako noted that Adamawa and Anambra are two states noted for political instability.

“Adamawa and Anambra are two states in which political bickering continues unabated. Politics is played on 24-hour basis in the two states,” he said.

He said in order to douse tension, “he deliberately visited Fintiri after he won election and indicated his readiness to support the administration with useful advice for the benefit of the state.”

“When Fintiri won election, we deliberately paid him a visit to calm nerves and that calmed the polity,” he said.

