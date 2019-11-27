Governor Fintiri demotes many Adamawa Permanent Secretaries

Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)
Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Wednesday announced the demotion of many Permanent Secretaries with immediate effect, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Mr Fintiri took the decision when he received the report of the Technical Committee for evaluation of Civil Service Scheme in the state in Yola.

“All Permanent Secretaries who were not on level 17 before their appointments are hereby dropped.

“Government will also gradually phase out the office of Deputy Permanent Secretaries, as the office is not enshrined in the scheme of Civil Service,” Mr Fintiri said.

He expressed worry that the civil service scheme in the state had been bastardised to favour a few; adding that his administration would do all it could to restore the glory of the scheme.

The governor also directed that the embargo on employment be partially lifted promising that the government would soon recruit young talents in areas of needs.

READ ALSO: Buhari sacks Head of Service, Oyo-Ita

He said a committee would soon be constituted to come up with a white paper based on the recommendations of the technical committee for subsequent implementation.

He thanked members of the committee for a thorough job, describing them as “Competent and Experienced hands”.

Speaking earlier, Benson Jailani, Chairman of the technical committee, said that they carried out a thorough investigation to bring out factual reports and recommendations.

Mr Jailani advised the government to ensure full implementation of the committee’s recommendations to sanitise the state’s civil service for efficiency. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.