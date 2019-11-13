Yobe Gov presents N108 billion budget for 2020

Related News

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Wednesday presented a budget of N108 billion for 2020 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The budget tagged, “Budget of Continuity and Consolidation”, represented an increase of N16.7 billion or 15.5 per cent over the 2019 figure of N91.6 billion.

Mr Buni said the budget is made up of N58 billion or 53. 5 per cent recurrent expenditure and N50 billion or 46.5 per cent capital expenditure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Education got the highest allocation of N22.853 billion, Works, Transport and Energy got N16.078 billion, while Health got N12.658 billion.

Others are Ministry of Land, Housing and Property Development N8.846 billion, Agriculture N4.645 billion and Water Resources N1.968 billion.

The governor said his administration had expended N259 million to resuscitate Yobe Woven Sacks Factory, Yobe Flour and Feed Mills and the Yobe Aluminium Company.

“Similarly, our administration has awarded contract for construction of Damaturu Ultra-Modern Market at the cost of N2.8 billion,” Mr Buni said.

