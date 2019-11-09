Northeast Commission upgrades water supply in eight Adamawa towns

Related News

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has commenced the rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply in eight towns affected by insurgency in Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, under the purview of NEDC, is being implemented under the Federal Government and World Bank-funded Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP).

The affected towns include Garkida, Gombi, Hong, Pella, Uba, Maiha, Michika, and Gulak.

The project is targeted at reviving infrastructure and improving the living condition of communities affected by insurgency in the North East.

Paul Tarfa, Chairman of NEDC, said at the flag-off of the project in Garkida that when completed, the eight projects will deliver long term sustainable water supply to about 650,000 people.

In his remark, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa said the state was one of the worst affected by insurgency and requested for more humanitarian and developmental support to improve the living conditions of displaced persons who returned to their homes.

“The Federal Government intervention will go along way in restoring trust, peace and normalcy in conflict-affected areas,” Mr Fintiri said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take full ownership of the facilities and work closely with appropriate agencies to ensure efficient operation and maintenance of the facilities.

Earlier, Maurice Vonubolki, MCPR coordinator in Adamawa, said the project was designed by the Federal Government in partnership with the world bank to compliment crisis recovery and stabilisation efforts in the northeast.

Mr Vonubolki said the core objective of the project includes rehabilitation and improvement of critical service delivery, infrastructure and livelihood opportunities in displaced communities.

”The activity we are gathered here today falls under Component 2 of the MCRP which is responsible for the rehabilitation and improvement of critical service delivery that includes Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sector ” Mr Vonubolki said.

