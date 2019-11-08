Yobe lawmakers confirm veteran image-maker Bego for commissioner

Related News

The Yobe State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed Governor Mai-Mala Buni’s nomination of Abdullahi Bego as a commissioner in his would-be cabinet.

The former Northeast Bureau Chief of Daily Trust was screened alongside 19 other nominees, including a former senator, Alkali Jajere, also an ex-journalist with Yobe TV.

Mr Bego, a former Deputy Editor with Daily Trust, is the longest-serving Government House spokesperson in the state. He was until this week the Director-General of Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni.

The veteran image-maker is the only journalist in the state to serve three different governors, back to back, as a press secretary or special adviser on media.

Since 2007 when late ex-Governor Mamman Ali took him from the Daily Trust and made him his spokesperson, Mr. Bego retained that office until his nomination as a commissioner.

Although his titles changed, the government continued to retain his services.

In the runup to the 2019 general elections, Mr Bego announced his intention to run for the House of Representatives. After picking the form, he heeded the request of former Governor Ibrahim Gaidam to step down for another aspirant.

After the election, Mr Buni asked him to continue in the same office as the DG-Press Affairs.

Last week, after months of delays and suspense, Mr Buni revealed his list of commissioner appointees, which was submitted to the State Assembly on Tuesday.

On Thursday Mr Bego appeared before the lawmakers and after some minutes of drilling, he was asked to take a bow.

Responding to his appointment and subsequent endorsement by the state assembly, Mr Bego described his new assignment as “honour beyond comment.”

On his Facebook Page, Mr Bego said: “Today I had the honour to stand at the hallowed chamber of the Yobe State House of Assembly for my confirmation hearing (screening) as a commissioner nominee.”

“I am thankful to His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni for finding me worthy of nomination as a member of his cabinet.

“I have known fewer greater honors in my life than a chance to serve at this level.

“I am forever grateful to him and I remain ever committed to the cause of a working, thriving Yobe State that his mantra of continuity and consolidation is so focused to achieve.”

The commissioner designate who is expected to take the Ministry of Information portfolio also thanked the Speaker of the House, Ahmed Mirwa, and other members of the assembly “for the generous and kind words about my person and the services that I render as a spokesperson to the Yobe State governor.”

“To the numerous youth and older persons who came just to express their goodwill, what you did today has fired me up again to work even harder to be the best version of myself.”

He said his new appointment “is a call to service”, even as he prayed for God’s guidance “every step of the way.”