Gombe Assembly confirms 20 Commissioner-nominees

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya
The Gombe State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 20 out of the 21 Commissioner-nominees submitted to the House.

The speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim, stated this during plenary on Friday in Gombe.

Mr Ibrahim said the remaining commissioner was Abubakar Bappa, was unavoidably absent because he was on official assignment outside the country.

He said the house will screen him when he returns to the country.

He said the 20 confirmed nominees were screened successfully in three batches, from Wednesday to Friday.

Mr Ibrahim said the successful candidates were Zubairu Umar, Ibrahim Waziri, Mohammed Gettado, Ahmed Gana, Julius Ishaya, Mijinyawa Yahaya, Ibrahim Alhassan, Naomi Awak, Dauda Zambuk and Aishatu Maigari.

Others are Hussaina Goje, Meshack Lauco, Adamu Dishi, Mohammed Magaji, Usman Jahun, Habu Dahiru, Mela Audu, Mohammed Adamu, Shehu Madugu, and Nasiru Aliyu.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya had forwarded names of the nominees to the House for screening and confirmation on September 30.

(NAN)

