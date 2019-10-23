INEC to conduct Katsina Assembly by-election November 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated by-election for Sabuwan constituency in Katsina State House of Assembly for November 30.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Ibrahim Zarewa, disclosed this on Wednesday in Katsina during a news conference.

“The by-election will be conducted following the death of Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi in a motor accident on July 25, 2019 on Funtua-Zaria road,” he said.

He said the commission had directed political parties to conduct their primaries on or before October 24 to produce their candidates for the poll.

Mr Zarewa disclosed that the commission had slated November 8 for the submission of form CF 001 for nomination of candidates.

He said INEC had also slated November 18, 2019 for the submission of names of party agents by the political parties.

Mr Zarewa said that 63,135 voters were registered by INEC in the constituency and only 61, 991 collected their Permanent Voters ‘Cards (PVCs) leaving 1, 142 PVCs uncollected.

He said those who had not collected their PVCs would be allowed to do so before the election.

(NAN)

