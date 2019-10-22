Adamawa Assembly approves 40 Special Advisers for Gov. Fintiri

Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri (Photo Credit: channelstv)
The Adamawa House of Assembly on Tuesday approved 40 Special Advisers for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The approval followed a request by the governor through a letter read by the Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas, at the plenary.

The House also passed a resolution calling on the governor to suspend for two weeks, the caretaker Chairman of Numan Local Government Area, Nathaniel Tyakul.

The resolution was sequel to a petition against him to the house which was signed by 10 councilors.

The House called for two weeks suspension of the chairman to enable it to investigate the allegations against him.

The petition whose content was not read out at the plenary was tendered by the House Committee Chairman on Public Petition, Shuaibu Babas (APC-Fufore/Gurin).

(NAN)

