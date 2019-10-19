Yobe cattle market reopens two weeks after Boko Haram attack

A herd of cattle used to illustrate the story.

The Babbangida market in Tarmuwa local government, Yobe, has reopened for business as directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, following its closure by the army after Boko Haram attack two weeks ago.

Abubakar Gidado, chairman Tarmuwa local government Council, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Babbangida on Saturday.

He said, “The market was reopened for business as directed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni in a town hall meeting on Wednesday in Babbangida.

“The market was opened alongside with the petrol stations that were closed down after the attack on the town by the Boko Haram insurgents” Mr Gidado said.

Some of the traders who spoke to NAN, lauded the governor for taking a timely decision against the closure of the market.

Usman Aliyu, a livestock trader, said the governor’s decision was in the best interest of the people.

“The Babbangida market is an international cattle market whose closure is disastrous to the people and government in terms of wealth creation and revenue generation.

“The Governor’s decision provides the people with the opportunity to source their means of livelihood.”

Alhaji Bukar Mustapha, a grains seller, said “people have to sell their wares to buy grains to feed their families.

“Most people in Babbangida and the neighbouring villages depend on the weekly market to buy their needs

“You can appreciate the importance of the market and the wisdom in the governor’s decision to reopen the market,” Bukar said.

Hassan Alkali, a commercial keke NAPEP operator, said he was redundant last Saturday when the market was closed.

Mustapha Modu, “we commend the Governor for not allowing the closure to last long like Giedam where the market closure lasted for about 10 months.”

Tela Kaku, a tailor, said he lost his means of livelihood during the closure adding, “l commend Gov. Mai Mala for saving our situation.”

(NAN)

