Tribunal upholds Gov. Fintiri’s election

Ahmad Fintiri, Adamawa state governor

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yola has dismissed a case filed by All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal, headed by Justice Adediran Adebara, while giving its judgment on the petition on Friday, declared that the petition was dismissed because it lacked merit.

The tribunal chairman said the petitioner also failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Adebara said the petitioner could not prove the case of over voting and non-compliance as well as irregularities during the March 2019 re-run governorship election.

The judge averred that even the witnesses of the petitioner APC were inconsistent in their submissions prompting him to discard their submissions.

The Counsel to the Respondent, Leonard Zadon, said the judgment delivered was in order and a victory to law.

He said the victory was not only for PDP, but “been able to bring law as it is.”

The Counsel to the Petitioner (APC), Ibrahim Efiong, said although their petition was dismissed, they would wait and get the copy of the judgement and study it to determine where to go from there.

It would be recalled that INEC conducted the Adamawa governorship re-run election on March 28.

The Returning Officer, Andrew Haruna, declared the result after the supplementary election in 44 polling units across 14 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Mr Fintiri polled 376,552 votes to defeat the then governor, Jibrilla Bindow. of the All Progressives Congress who got 336,386 votes.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.