Yobe irrigation farmers seek government’s support

Rice Farmers used to illustrate the story

Some irrigation farmers in Damaturu, Yobe, on Tuesday appealed to the government to support them with water pumps and other farm inputs to enhance the state agricultural revitalization programme.

The farmers made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mamudu Sani, a farmer in Damaturu, said floods had adversely affected his farm and would like to makeup, the loss through irrigation farming.

“I lost substantial part of my farm to the flood, l will go into irrigation immediately after the rainy season.

“We need water pumps and seedlings to be fully engaged in dry season irrigation farming to recover from our loss”, he said.

Usman Bukar, another farmer, said he needed support to produce vegetables adding that such produce was more rewarding after the rainy season.

On his part, Modu Liman said he intended cultivating wheat, rice and vegetables, while Abubakar Saleh, another farmer in Damagum, said the downstream of river Ngeji had enough water suitable for irrigation.

“The Ngeji wetlands has potentials for irrigation as the volume of water on the Ngeji plains is much and would keep soil wet for a long time, making the area suitable for irrigation.

‘We have similar wetlands in Ngalda, Gashua, Nguru, Giedam, Muguram and Jakusko, among others, that are suitable, ” Mr Saleh said.

Other farmers who spoke to NAN also solicited for the support of the state government to enable engage in dry season farming activities.

(NAN)

