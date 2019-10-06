Gunmen kidnap six people in Adamawa

Related News

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped six people at Gurin village in the Fufore/Gurin Local Government Area of Adamawa in Nigeria’s insurgency-wracked North-East.

Shuaibu Babas, the member representing Fufore/Gurin Constituency in the Adamawa Stater House of Assembly, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day.

“I was out of town and was just briefed about the incident. I want to call for calm from my people.

“This is a shocking development and I urge the government to do something about the growing trend.

“Security needs to be enhanced alongside intelligence gathering to check this ugly development,” Mr Babas said.

A resident of Gurin community, who identified himself simply as Dahiru, said the incident took place on the outskirts of the village when the kidnapped people went to check their cattle at a grazing area.

“The kidnappers first attacked a car with five people where they picked four people and later allowed one to go.

“They later attacked two people on motorcycle joining them with the four to make the number six people,” Dahiru said.

He described the incident as devastating to the village which shares a border with Cameroon.

“We are devastated and look onto God for divine intervention,” Dahiru said.

The spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Yahaya, could not comment on the development.

His phone rang out when he was called repeatedly to comment on the abduction.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnap. But Adamawa, Borno and Yobe are the states most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The insurgency has claimed over 30,000 lives and caused the displacement of millions of others, mostly in North-eastern Nigeria.

Kidnapping for ransom has been identified as one of the ways the Boko Haram raises funds for its activities.

Apart from the Adamawa incident, kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria. Last week, six students and a teacher of a private school were kidnapped in Kaduna, North-west Nigeria.