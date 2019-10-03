NDLEA arrests 21 Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo

ndlea
NDLEA officials [Photo credit: www.ndlea.gov.ng]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 21 suspected Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo after it busted the covert channel through which they make supplies to the terrorists.

John Achema, the Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Achema said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation by the anti-narcotics operatives of the agency.

He said that 229.6 kilogrammes of hard drug and other psychotropic substances were recovered from them.

Mr Achema listed the hard drugs recovered as 239.9kg of cannabis sativa, 59.7kg psychotropic substances and 274 bottles of codeine syrup.

He said the suspects confessed to the crime adding that they had been in the business of supplying hard drugs to the insurgents for some time.

According to him, the leader of the group blamed unemployment for his involvement in the illicit drug trafficking.

Mr Achema said 153 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (marijuana) was recovered from the leader.

“Nine of the suspects have been charged to court in Jalingo, while others are still under investigations,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.