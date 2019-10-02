Centre trains Bauchi health workers on managing snakebites

Snake used to illustrate the story.
The Nigeria Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre, Bayero University Kano (BUK), has trained 50 health workers in Bauchi on how to manage snakebites.

Muhammad Hamza, a Consultant Physician with the Centre, made this known while addressing journalists on the objectives of the training in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Mr Hamza said the essence of the training was to acquaint the health workers in the state with the knowledge of snakebite management.

According to him, the training would provide knowledge of detecting types of snake species and the type of treatment that is supposed to be given to the victims.

“It is also to create awareness among health workers in both tertiary, secondary and primary health care centres across the state,’’ Mr Hamza said.

He said the training is part of activities marking World Snake Bite Day which was scheduled last month September 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants included doctors, pharmacists and nurses from various health facilities across the state.

(NAN)

