NDLEA secures 15 convictions in Gombe

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured 15 convictions between January and September.

The Commander of NDLEA in Gombe State, Aliyu Adole, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe, the state capital on Monday.

He said within the period under review, 66 people were arrested for various offenses and they were arraigned before the Federal High Court, Gombe, some were awaiting trial while others were convicted.

He said the agency had equally seized 523.174 kg of abused substances, with cannabis having the largest quantity.

He said the reason was because people were massively engaged in cannabis cultivation in some parts of the state and some had started harvesting.

Mr Adole said out of the 66 people arrested, 16 people were engaged in the business of cultivating cannabis.

The commander said instead of them to concentrate on cultivating food crops and other cash crops which were of immense importance, they prefer cannabis which would bring money fast.

He called on religious and traditional leaders in the society to intensify campaign on the dangers and negative effect of drug abuse.

“One of the challenges the command is facing is that people do not like bringing their wards to rehabilitation centres, in spite of their condition, instead they keep them at home because of fear of stigma,’’ he pointed out.

He made an appeal to the public to patronise the centre because the rehabilitation centre was better than the home.

