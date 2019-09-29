Taraba Resident Electoral Commissioner is dead

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba State, Baba Yusuf.

The Secretary to the Commission, Rose Anthony, on Sunday, said Mr Yusuf died Saturday night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno State, where he was on admission for some time.

The commission also said he will be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Read the full statement announcing the death below.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regrets to announce the death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba State, Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf. He died last night at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno State, where he was on admission for some time.

2. He will be buried today Sunday 29th September 2019 at 4 pm in Maiduguri. The Commission will be represented at the funeral by a delegation of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

3. Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa

States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.

4. May God grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear

the great loss.

Rose Oriarian Anthony

Secretary to the Commission I

