Tribunal sacks two APC lawmakers, orders replacement with PDP members

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Yola, Adamawa State, has sacked two lawmakers of the All Processives Congress (APC).

The tribunal sacked Shuaibu Langa of the APC for certificate forgery.

Mr Langa had his election as member representing Mubi North in the Adamawa State Assembly nullified on Monday because he forged a first school leaving certificate, according to the panel.

The tribunal led by S. Akanbi, subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Suleiman Vokna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fielding questions from reporters, Mr Langa vowed to seek redress.

“This is just too unbelievable. How on earth at this 21st century that somebody like me to not have finished primary school and I’m parading myself with a fake school leaving certificate? No! It is very very impossible.

“I want to believe that there was a problem somewhere that gave the court the reason to pronounce a judgement against the truth. But notwithstanding, in the court of appeal the truth shall be made known to all people,” he said.

The tribunal also nullified the election of Musa Bororo, APC member representing Mubi South constituency for “bearing three inconsistent names.”

The tribunal accused him of using three names, Musa Umar Bororo instead of “Musa Umar” which is the official name in the documents submitted to the INEC.

Mr Bororo was taken to the tribunal by Musa Dirbishi of the PDP.

The court has ordered INEC to issue certificate of return to Mr Dirbishi.

Mr Bororo has also vowed to challenge the verdict.