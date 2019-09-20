Gbajabiamila donates drugs worth N60 million to Borno IDPs

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Femi]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Femi]

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), on Friday in Abuja, donated drugs worth over N60 million to the Borno State Government for onward distribution to the victims of insurgency in the state.

The gesture came after his visit to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno State, in July 2019.

Mr Gbajabiamila who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Sanusi Rikiji, presented the drugs to the leader of the Borno State Caucus in the House, Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) who received them on behalf of the state government.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the drugs comprised antibiotics and other essential drugs that would cure infectious diseases.

It would be recalled that the Speaker had equally visited the IDPs in Zamfara and Katsina states where he donated items, including drugs and foodstuff.

Responding, Mr Monguno thanked the Speaker on behalf of the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, saying the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating the health challenges of the IDPs.

Mr Monguno said Mr Gbajabiamila is the first Speaker of the House who deemed it fit to visit Borno mainly to feel the plight of the IDPs despite the security situation.

Mr Monguno thanked the speaker for being an exemplary leader, assuring home that the Borno State Government would ensure the judicious use of the drugs in a manner that would affect the lives of all the IDPs positively.

Advertisement

wits Advert

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.