Unimaid speaks on shooting by soldiers

The Sunday night shooting that lasted over an hour at the University of Maiduguri was not an exchange between soldiers and suspected Boko Haram fighters, the university has said.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the institution, Ahmed Muhammed, said contrary to early reports, the gunfire was an effort by Nigerian troops to stop a lone suicide bomber from accessing the university,

Last night, at about 9 p.m, students of the university reading for their ongoing second-semester examinations abandoned their studies and took to their heels when the shooting began.

Following the incident, Premium Times learnt that the governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara, defied the tense security situation in the state to visit the campus in the company of armed security personnel.

This newspaper had earlier reported that soldiers repelled an attack by Boko Haram fighters who were trying to force their way into the school through the direction where the female hostels are located.

But speaking to Premium Times on Monday, the chief information officer of the university, Mr Muhammed said the shooting was by soldiers trying to stop the lone suicide bomber.

“It was a suicide bombing attack and it happened not anywhere within the university campus but outside the perimeter fencing, ” he said.

The spokesperson said the university management did not issue any statement to that effect because the”incident happened right outside the campus.”

He said the male suicide bomber was eventually killed.

He said the normal academic activities of the University, especially the exams continued on Monday.

A military source had last night informed Premium Times that the shooting that lasted over an hour was as a result of soldiers battling to repel an incursion into the university by suspected insurgents.

The Nigerian military has not issued any statement on the said attack.