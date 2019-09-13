Buratai To Media: Stop addressing Boko Haram with ‘glorifying titles’

Tukur Buratai
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has urged the Nigerian press to stop using “glorifying” titles while addressing the Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr Buratai, a Lieutenant General, said addressing the insurgents with titles like ISWAP, or JAS only glorifies and gives them “undue publicity.”

He said callng the insurgents such names “has further boosted the image of the criminal gang thus assuming larger than life status.”

Mr Buratai made the plea in Maiduguri while visiting troops in the North-east.

Speaking through the acting Director Army Public Relation, Sagir Musa, the army chief said “it is wrong for any person to eulogise or support murderers, bandits and armed robbers that the known Boko Haram terrorists group has turned into.

“Consequently, referring to such gang of criminals, bandits, insurgents such as Boko Haram Terrorists Group, JAS or ISWAP in Nigeria could amount to supporting or encouraging terrorism.”

Mr Musa, an army colonel said: “the Chief of Army Staff said that it is also important to note that the mode of operation of these elements, is pure criminality for personal gains.

“It is common knowledge that the criminals no longer pretend to be championing any cause other than quest for materialism as manifested in murder and terror on hapless people.”

Advertisement

wits Advert

He said Mr Buratai had pleaded that “as peace loving people, Nigerians should not be glorifying these criminals by calling them by any name other than “criminals,” “rapists,” “kidnappers”, “armed robbers” and “murderers.”

“Unfortunately, many Nigerians are not aware that giving prominence to the criminal activities of the terrorists group through sensational headlines and fake news in both electronic and print media could also amount to tacit support to terrorism which violates the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011.

“It is therefore important that all Nigerians to rally round our gallant troops as they fight these criminals. All should know that the support to the efforts of the Armed Forces Of Nigeria in the counter terrorism efforts would boost their morale and it will be highly appreciated.

“The Nigerian Army is asking for the continued understanding and cooperation of all Nigerians and well meaning people.”

The Nigerian army has been battling the insurgents in the region in a war that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced many.

Although the federal government says the sect has been ‘degraded’, they still carry out sporadic attacks on soft targets and military formations across the region.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.