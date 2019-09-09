Amidst Boko Haram insurgency, Borno governor executes 120 projects in 100 days – Official

Related News

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Monday that his administration had in its first 100 days executed 120 projects.

Mr Zulum marked his 100th day in office on Friday even though there was no special event organised to mark it.

The governor said most of the 120 projects are completed while others are at various stages of completion.

Mr Zulum, a professor of irrigation engineering, made this known in a statement signed by the Borno State Secretary to the State Government, Usman Shuwa, and made available to journalists by the governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau.

The governor, who visited about 20 out of the 27 local government areas of Borno within the period under review, said the executed projects spread across the three geopolitical zones of the state.

Many local government areas in the northern parts of the state did not benefit from the governor’s new projects due to Boko Haram insurgency

“Of the 120 projects, a total of 61 are located in Borno Central, 43 in Borno south and 9 in northern Borno where accessibility is limited due to ongoing military operations,” the SSG’s statement read.

“From distribution of the 61 projects ‎in Borno Central, Konduga has a total of 20 projects mostly on rural water supply.

Advertisement

“There are 14 projects in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, 10 in Jere, 5 in Bama, 3 in Mafa, 3 in Dikwa, 3 in Ngala and 3 projects in Kala-Balge. In the list of 43 projects in southern Borno, there are 12 projects in Hawul, 8 in Gwoza, 8 in Chibok, 6 in Askira-Uba, 4 in ‎Bayo, 3 in Damboa and 4 in Biu, one of which is the determined expansion and upgrade of Biu township General Hospital to a specialist category of more doctors and equipment,” the official said.

Mr Shuwa added that “of the nine projects in northern Borno, there are 3 in Gubio, 2 in Kaga, 2 in Monguno and 2 in Magumeri.”

He explained that ” the projects cut across education, healthcare, water supply, post-conflict reconstruction, agriculture, rural electrification, human empowerment and governance.”

The SSG’s statement did not indicate the total cost of the 120 projects, neither did it make public names of the contractors that executed the jobs.

Mr Shuwa however said the Government House media department will, by Friday, release to the public, list of all the projects and their exact locations.