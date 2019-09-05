FG approves N2.24bn rehabilitation, water system upgrade in Adamawa

Related News

The Federal Government has approved N2.244 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply in eight towns affected by insurgency in Adamawa.

Maurice Vunobolki, Adamawa project coordinator, said this in Yola on Thursday during the contract signing agreements with the six contractors for the immediate take-off of the eight months projects.

He said the eight towns are Garkida, Gombi, Hong, Pella, Uba, Maiha, Michika, and Gulak.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is under the federal government’s North East Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project ( MCRP) in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe in partnership with the World Bank.

Mr Vonubolki said the water supply programme was part of the federal government milestone in the implementation of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) under component two of the project.

He said out of the six contractors who have met the standard procurement protocols, five were indigenous.

The coordinator said that Emnamu Global Enterprises Nigeria Ltd would execute the Hong town water rehabilitation and upgrading.

He said that China Zhonghao Nig Ltd will execute Gombi and Garkida water system rehabilitation and upgrading while Fieldrill Nig Ltd and City International Dimensions Construction Ltd, will handle the Michika and Uba water rehabilitation and upgrading.

The coordinator also said that Hillwater Resources Ltd and Bellsworth Resources Ltd will focus on the Maiha, Gulak, and Pella water rehabilitation.

