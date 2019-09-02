First batch of Adamawa pilgrims arrive Yola

Related News

The first batch of 558 pilgrims from Adamawa who performed the 2019 Hajj has arrived in Yola International Airport.

Abdullahi Barkindo of the Department of Information in the Adamawa State Muslims Pilgrim Welfare Board confirmed this in Yola on Monday.

“Pilgrims from Adamawa, representing the first batch, on Sunday returned to Yola from Saudi Arabia.

“The aircraft landed at Yola International Airport with 558 Pilgrims via Max Air,’’ he said.

Mr Barkindo said all the pilgrims on board arrived Yola safely and in good health condition.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that 1, 692 pilgrims from Adamawa performed the just concluded Hajj.

(NAN)