Adamawa:Tribunal upholds Gov. Fintiri’s election

Related News

The governorship election tribunal on Saturday upheld the election of Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, throwing out the petition of the opposition Action Peoples Party (APP).

AA Adebara, who led the three-member panel, said the decision to uphold the election was as a result of the failure of the APP Rukayya Audu to document her withdrawal from the race.

He noted that INEC was right not to accept the substitute provided by the party.

Mr Adebara ordered the APP to pay the governor, his deputy, Crowther Seth, and the PDP, which is the governor’s party, N300,000 each.

The party is also to pay N100, 000 to INEC.

The judge noted that “it is trite for the APP to file the suit against the victory of Fintiri because it did not follow stipulations of the electoral act which mandated any party to write to INEC on any change of candidate”.

Elated governor

Mr Fintiri applauded the tribunal judgment.

He said, “the judgment has reinforced the belief that the court is the last hope of the common man.’’

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri during a chat with reporters, shortly after the verdict, expressed gratitude to God saying He (God) gives power to whom he wishes.

He said the decision of the court “was in tandem with the wishes and aspirations of Adamawa people who voted him overwhelmingly as their governor.”

“We have started providing good governance, economic stability and human development. I will therefore call on all stakeholders to join me to build Adamawa State as that is our dream.

“Everybody knows Adamawa is a PDP State which has been a direction of Adamawa people and we have come together to suffer to put good governance for our state both at the federal and state levels,” he said.