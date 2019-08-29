Suspected bandits set catholic priest, vehicle ablaze in Taraba

Related News

24 hours after gunmen raided villages in Taraba State killing two people, suspected bandits ambushed and killed a Catholic Priest at Kufai Amadu in Takum local government area of the state.

Local sources say the cleric was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview on Thursday, the chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari said, “After killing him, the attackers set him and his car on fire.’’

In his words, “Reverend Father David Tanko, who hails from Wukari local government area of the state, was attacked by suspected Tiv militias.’’

In the meantime, efforts to speak to the police have been unsuccessful as calls and text messages to the police spokesperson, David Misal, were neither picked nor responded to.

Taraba State has witnessed series of attacks lately, with the most recent one in Wukari local government areas of the state. Two persons were killed while a police officer was injured in the attack.

Also, in the neighbouring Donga Local Government Area (LGA), a student of ECWA Seminary School, was in the early hours of Wednesday, killed on his farm.