Education Reform: Yobe to conduct competency tests for public school teachers

Pupils of Takur Commercial, behind government house Dutse, learning on the floor of their classroom.
FILE PHOTO: Pupils in a classroom with a teacher

The Yobe State government will conduct an aptitude test for all teachers in public schools ahead of its plan to employ more teachers.

In a statement it issued to the media on Wednesday, the government said it will also be embarking on massive recruitment of qualified teachers.

Accordingly, the state government will carry out “manpower audit” to screen all teaching staff across the state, “authenticate their certificates and the forms or types of formal training they had gone through.”

These moves to revitalise the education sector of Yobe were part of the recommendations made by the Technical Committee that was inaugurated during the recent Yobe State Education Summit.

Last July, Governor Mai-Mala Buni convoked an education summit after he declared a state of emergency in the state’s education sector. Before the summit, the governor had lamented the poor performance of Yobe state students in all the school-leaving examinations.

According to a statement issued to journalists by the governor’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bego, Mr Buni approved the implementation of the report of the Technical Committee that was set up to revitalise Basic and Secondary Education in the State.

“The Technical Committee, led by former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Malah Daura, was set up by the governor following the first-ever Yobe Education Summit, which was held on July 1.

Mr Bego said while the full recommendations of the Committee report will be implemented over time, through various education sector agencies, in coordination with the office of the Secretary to the State Government, His Excellency Governor Buni has approved that the following be undertaken immediately:

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“A manpower audit to screen all teaching staff across the state, authenticate their certificates and the forms or types of formal training they had gone through. thanks

“Conduct of basic, general and professional competency tests on teachers in the state.

“Identification of teachers who need training, re-training or re-assigning to other sectors as appropriate and how to fill in any gaps that may arise.

“Identification of additional qualified teachers for recruitment at all levels of the school system.

“Establishment of one model school for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in each of the three senatorial districts of the state. Three existing schools will be converted for this purpose and a steering committee that has already been set up will work to formalise arrangements for the conversion of the schools and the conduct of needs assessment to meet immediate take-off requirements.

“The schools earmarked for STEM education are Government Secondary School Damaturu (Zone A), Government Science and Technical College Potiskum (Zone B) and Government Science and Technical College Nguru (Zone C).

“The public will be kept abreast of all major developments regularly as the Buni administration moves along to further re-position and develop education in the state.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.