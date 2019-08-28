Education Reform: Yobe to conduct competency tests for public school teachers

Related News

The Yobe State government will conduct an aptitude test for all teachers in public schools ahead of its plan to employ more teachers.

In a statement it issued to the media on Wednesday, the government said it will also be embarking on massive recruitment of qualified teachers.

Accordingly, the state government will carry out “manpower audit” to screen all teaching staff across the state, “authenticate their certificates and the forms or types of formal training they had gone through.”

These moves to revitalise the education sector of Yobe were part of the recommendations made by the Technical Committee that was inaugurated during the recent Yobe State Education Summit.

Last July, Governor Mai-Mala Buni convoked an education summit after he declared a state of emergency in the state’s education sector. Before the summit, the governor had lamented the poor performance of Yobe state students in all the school-leaving examinations.

According to a statement issued to journalists by the governor’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bego, Mr Buni approved the implementation of the report of the Technical Committee that was set up to revitalise Basic and Secondary Education in the State.

“The Technical Committee, led by former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Malah Daura, was set up by the governor following the first-ever Yobe Education Summit, which was held on July 1.

Mr Bego said while the full recommendations of the Committee report will be implemented over time, through various education sector agencies, in coordination with the office of the Secretary to the State Government, His Excellency Governor Buni has approved that the following be undertaken immediately:

“A manpower audit to screen all teaching staff across the state, authenticate their certificates and the forms or types of formal training they had gone through. thanks

“Conduct of basic, general and professional competency tests on teachers in the state.

“Identification of teachers who need training, re-training or re-assigning to other sectors as appropriate and how to fill in any gaps that may arise.

“Identification of additional qualified teachers for recruitment at all levels of the school system.

“Establishment of one model school for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in each of the three senatorial districts of the state. Three existing schools will be converted for this purpose and a steering committee that has already been set up will work to formalise arrangements for the conversion of the schools and the conduct of needs assessment to meet immediate take-off requirements.

“The schools earmarked for STEM education are Government Secondary School Damaturu (Zone A), Government Science and Technical College Potiskum (Zone B) and Government Science and Technical College Nguru (Zone C).

“The public will be kept abreast of all major developments regularly as the Buni administration moves along to further re-position and develop education in the state.”