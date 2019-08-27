Yobe approves N365 million retirement benefit for 279 LG retirees

Related News

Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, on Tuesday, approved the release and payment of N365 million to 279 retired local government workers.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bego, indicated that the approval was in line with the governor’s “determination to continue to cater to the welfare of workers.”

Mr Bego said the 276 workers listed to benefit from the approved fund are part of the 36 batches of owed retirees that the state government had pencilled down for payment.

“Of the 279 beneficiaries, 71 are deceased and their benefits, amounting to N110, 830, 156.75, will be over handed to their next of kin through the probate division of the State High Court, while the sum of N254, 756, 089.70 will be electronically paid directly to the remaining 208 living retirees,” said Bego.

“Some may recall that on July 4th, 2019, Governor Buni had approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of 198 local government retirees.

“Payment of benefits of local government retirees will remain a continuous exercise as the Verification and Payments Committee under the Auditor-General for Local Governments continues with its assignment.”