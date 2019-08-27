Yobe approves N365 million retirement benefit for 279 LG retirees

Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni
Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni

Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, on Tuesday, approved the release and payment of N365 million to 279 retired local government workers.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bego, indicated that the approval was in line with the governor’s “determination to continue to cater to the welfare of workers.”

Mr Bego said the 276 workers listed to benefit from the approved fund are part of the 36 batches of owed retirees that the state government had pencilled down for payment.

“Of the 279 beneficiaries, 71 are deceased and their benefits, amounting to N110, 830, 156.75, will be over handed to their next of kin through the probate division of the State High Court, while the sum of N254, 756, 089.70 will be electronically paid directly to the remaining 208 living retirees,” said Bego.

“Some may recall that on July 4th, 2019, Governor Buni had approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of 198 local government retirees.

“Payment of benefits of local government retirees will remain a continuous exercise as the Verification and Payments Committee under the Auditor-General for Local Governments continues with its assignment.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.