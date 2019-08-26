NYSC to begin post camp training for corps members in North East

A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members during their closing ceremony at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Bauchi on Monday (13/8/18). 04366/14/8/2018/Deji Yake/JMH/HB/NAN
A cross-section of the NYSC Corp members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to commence post camp training for corps members serving in North East zone.

David Markson, the Gombe State Coordinator of the scheme said the programme was aimed at making corps members learn trades that would help them augment their monthly stipends and prepare them to be self-reliant.

Mr Markson said this on Monday in Gombe at the opening ceremony of Skill Acquisition on-camp Training for 2019 Batch B Stream II Corps Members deployed to the State in Amada Temporary NYSC orientation camp.

He said that the Director General of NYSC had directed the commencement of the Post Camp Training at Northeast Integration Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre located in Gombe.

He said that the training centre was donated by Access Bank as part of its social responsibility projects to assist in making corps members self-sustaining and employers of labour.

Mr Markson said the training would be in batches to enable corps members within the North-east geo-political zone gain experience in skills that would be beneficial and sustainable.

“With the dearth of employment opportunities, the National Youth Service Corps introduced the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme into the orientation course contents in 2012.

“The Programme has created entrepreneurs and employers of labour as corps members are exposed to the 12 set skills with sub-sets for self-reliance,” he said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The coordinator advised corps members to take advantage of the 10-day free training to be given by qualified trainers.

He said gone were the days when graduates depended on government for white collar jobs.

“The ball is in your court to learn a skill or two in order to augment your allowance and be employers of labour,” he said.

Nkiru Mmadumbu, the Head of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, NYSC Gombe, urged the corps members to say no to dependence on government and say yes to learning a skill.

According to her, the management of NYSC has plans for them to be self-reliant, hence the need to learn a skill today and smile tomorrow as employers of labour.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.