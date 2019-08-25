Flood renders thousands homeless in Adamawa – ADSEMA

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) says heavy downpour on Friday which lasted for hours, has displaced a substantial number of people across the state.

Muhammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola that his men were still assessing the damages.

“The Agency had camped over 219 people mostly women and children displaced by flood from Modire and Yolde -Pate suburbs in Yola South Local Government Area.

“Our officers are also still assessing the damage caused by the disaster in Yola North, Girei, Ganye and Shelleng local government areas,” Mr Sulaiman said.

He said from the report reaching the agency, no life had been lost so far, adding however that property, which included houses, farmlands and domestic animals were affected.

Mr Sulaiman said in some local government areas, the flood had washed away many roads, as well as affected some public schools.

He called on the federal government and other humanitarian organisations to come to their aid to avert the outbreak of diseases in the affected areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that in the first week of August 2019, about six people, mostly children, were killed, and property worth millions of Naira destroyed by flood in Yola.

(NAN)

