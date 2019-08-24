101 houses, shops burnt by Boko Haram in Konduga – Borno officials

Related News

About 101 buildings comprising 73 houses and 28 shops were on Thursday burnt by Boko Haram insurgents in three villages around Konduga local government area of Borno, officials of the state emergency management agency said.

This was made known on Saturday by the executive chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yabawa Kolo.

Mrs Kolo spoke in Konduga town when the governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, paid a visit to the affected communities.

Boko Haram insurgents had on Thursday staged coordinated attacks on communities around Maiduguri which led to displacement of residents.

The SEMA boss said: “the insurgents, who invaded the communities at about 8.30 (p.m.), shooting sporadically, set most of the houses ablaze in Borri, Wanori and Kaleri-Abdule villages.”

Meeting Buhari

Governor Zulum, who was accompanied by government officials, sympathised with the villagers, whom he reportedly begged not to leave the villages.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, Mr Zulum “undertook an impact assessment visit to affected villages in Konduga.”

“The governor went round to see things before meeting residents and community leaders affected by the attack.”

Mr Gusau said the governor promised “immediate reconstruction of homes with modern houses that will replace the semi thatched houses.”

Mr Gusau said the governor, who had just returned from Abuja where he met President Muhammadu Buhari, “received assurances from President Buhari previous day with respect to concerted efforts by the federal government to enhance security in Borno State”.

Before leaving the attacked communities the governor reportedly held discussions with youth volunteers under the Civilian JTF who help with community policing.

“The volunteers told the governor they were short of patrol vehicles and the governor immediately offered them two brand new patrol vehicles,” Mr Gusau said.