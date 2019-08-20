Court orders wife to return carpet, mattress to husband

Related News

A Sharia Court in Kaduna on Tuesday ordered a housewife, Hauwa’u Zailani, to return the carpet and mattress she received as part of her dowry from her former, Akilu Yakubu.

The judge, Muhammad Shehu-Adamu, gave the order after Ms Zailani told the court that she was no longer interested in the union due to lack of care.

“The union between Hauwa’u Zailani and Akilu Yakubu is hereby dissolved based on Khul’i. She will return his dowry to him,” he ruled.

Ms Zailani, who resides in Gandarko village, Kaduna State, earlier told the court that Mr Yakubu abandoned her when she was ill and pregnant.

She told the court that she spent eight months in her parent’s house with no news from her husband until she had a miscarriage.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage.

On his part, Mr Yakubu, who resides in Kabobo village, Kaduna, denied the claims, saying that his wife told him she was going home to get spiritual help.

He had prayed the court to give him time to reconcile with the wife, saying he still loved her.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court had ordered the complainant to present witness after efforts to reconcile the couple failed.

The witnesses she presented confirmed that Ms Zailani was abandoned by her husband when she was ill.

(NAN)