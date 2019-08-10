Floods destroy 300 houses in Yobe

Related News

No fewer than 300 houses and several farmlands have been destroyed by devastating floods in Ngalda, Yobe, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The floods, which followed days of persistent rainfall, also destroyed schools and livestock.

NAN reports that Idi Gubana, the state’s Deputy Governor, who visited the community on Friday, expressed shock at the level of destruction and promised government’s support to the victims.

“The level of destruction is devastating; it is quite unfortunate. Government will provide relief materials to the victims,” Mr Gubana said.

He said that Governor Mai Mala Buni, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage, had directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to provide food, clothes, mattresses and blankets to the victims.

“The agency will provide 140 bags of rice, 141 blankets, 141 pieces of women wrappers, fives bales of men clothes, mosquito nets, buckets, among others,” he said.

He assured the victims that government would work toward finding a permanent solution to the yearly flood in the area.

“The acting Secretary to the State Government will liaise with the Ministry of Environment and SEMA to work towards relocating people in the affected area to a more secured abode,” he said.

He commended the community for hosting most of the affected families in their houses.

“You have exhibited a good spirit of brotherliness that is worthy of commendation and emulation” he said. (NAN)