Doctors shelve planned strike in Borno

File photo of Resident Doctors
Medical doctors in specialist hospitals in Maiduguri have suspended their planned strike following an agreement reached with the state government.

They had planned to embark on an indefinite strike on August 5, to protest the nonpayment of eight-month salaries and allowances.

A communiqué signed by Mathew Aristotle, the liaison officer of the house officers of the hospital on Monday, announced the suspension of the planned action.

The doctors said the development followed interventions by concern citizens and organisations, leading to a series of mediation between the doctors and management of the hospital.

It stated that the doctors were not paid salaries for three and eight months, in spite of directives by the governor, Babagana Zulum, to upset their outstanding salaries and allowances.

“The medical doctors involved are denied their salary arrears ranging from three to eight months in spite the directives by Governor Zulum to resolve the matter about three months ago.

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum

“The board and hospital’s administration be given five working days between August 5 and August 9 to intervene by meeting those responsible and bring an end to this lingering impasse.

“The Medical Doctors House Officers hereby rescind its earlier decision to embark on industrial action on Monday,’’ it said.

The communique lauded Mr Zulum for his concern for the doctors’ plight, and commitments to reposition healthcare service delivery in the state.

It also commended individuals and organizations, who facilitate mediation between the doctors and hospital management to ensure an amicable solution to the problem.

(NAN)

