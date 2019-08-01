Related News

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday submitted a list of 20 nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval as commissioners, just as the tussle over the Speakership of the House remains unresolved.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that the list, which comprised of 19 males and one female, was read on the floor of the House by the Majority Leader, Bello Jadori, (APC Katagum) during plenary.

Those whose names were submitted are Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Ladan Salihu, Jadauna Mbami, Mohammed Sadiq, Sarki Aliyu, Umar Sade, Aminu Gamawa, Usman Mohammed, Nura Soro and Modbbo Abdulkadir.

The list also included Umar Adamu,Yakubu Kirfi, Turaki Manga, Adamu Ahmed, Hamisu Shira, Aliyu Tilde,Samaila Burga,Abdulrazak Zaki, Auwal Jatau as well as the only female nominee, Hajara Itas.

In his remark after the list was presented, Speaker of the House, Abubakar Suleiman (APC Ningi), requested that someone should move motion for the adoption and screening of the nominees.

However, Minority Leader, Bakoji Bobbo (PDP Misau), moved a motion that the entire process be suspended indefinitely as most members would be travelling to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage.

Deputy Speaker, Danlami Kawu (PDP Zungur/Galambi) seconded the motion, which was accepted by the House.

The Speaker then announced the adjournment of plenary till further notice.

NAN reports that there is an on-going tussle over the Speakership of the House between Abukakar Suleiman and the immediate-past Speaker, Kawuwa Damina, all of them, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tussle had resulted in the intervention of the National Assembly (NASS) which sent a committee to Bauchi, led by Sarki Adar, on a fact-finding mission.

Sequel to the recommendation of the committee, NASS gave the state governor a 30-day ultimatum within which to issue a fresh proclamation for another election of the Speaker.

It threatened that failure to issue the proclamation within the stipulated time would result in NASS taking over the affairs of the House.

The Assembly had granted the governor the permission to embark on some projects, as well as appoint about 20 aides.

(NAN)