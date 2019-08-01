UNIMAID professor who lost VC contest tops Borno governor’s list of commissioners

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum
Isa Marte, a professor of pharmacology and a major contender in the recently concluded election for the vice-chancellor’s seat at the University of Maiduguri, has been nominated as commissioner by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Mr Marte, who is renown for his research on using local herbs for cancer therapy, lost his second bid to become the VC of UNIMAID early this year.

Those conversant with the inner workings of the university’s politics believe he was strongly backed by the incumbent governor, Mr Zulum (then a governor-elect), to become the next VC after Abubakar Njodi, with whom he had once contested the same seat.

Mr Marte, who eventually lost the contest to Aliyu Shugaba, a former deputy vice-chancellor, academics, was largely rejected by the university establishment allegedly because of the consideration that the institution would rather settle for one of their own – an alumnus.

When the governor forwarded his long-awaited list of commissioners to the Borno State House of Assembly, Mr Marte’s name was number-one on the list.

It is not clear which portfolio the celebrated professor of pharmacy would be given. But as an academic and medical personnel, many feel he could fit into either the state’s ministry of higher education or the ministry of health, even though the latter option is being doubted because the former commissioner for health, Salisu Kwaya-Bura, has also been reappointed.

The cabinet list

In the new cabinet list of 22 persons, only about seven of those that served in the past administration of Governor Kashim Shettima, were reappointed while the rest are new faces.

Mr Zulum’s list also came out with a slight drop in the number of women nominees who are only two, compared to the last cabinet which had three females as commissioners. But, what made the current female nominees different is that one of them, Juliana Bitrus, will be the first Christian woman to hold a cabinet office in the state since the early 90’s when Elizabeth Gadzama served as commissioner.

The governor had in June this year, at a critical stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that his administration will not keep “permanent cabinet members.”

He said he would from time to time dissolve and appoint fresh cabinet members, “so that others too can have a feel of the government.”

Below is the complete list the nominees:-

(1) Isa Hussaini Marte

(2) Bukar Talba

(3) Mustapha Gubio

(4) Yerima Kareto

(6) Sugun Mai-Mele

(7) Kaka Shehu Lawan

(8) Tijjani.A.Goni

(9) Abubakar Tijjani

(10) Kabir Mohammed Wanorii

(11) Babagana Mustapha

(12) Adamu Lawan Zaufanjinba

(13) Sayinna Buba

(14) Babakura Abba Jato

(15) Salisu Kwaya Bura

(16) Yuguda Saleh Dungas

(17) Yerima Saleh

(18) Zuwaira Gambo

(19) Bello Ayuba

(20)Abatcha Umar

(21) Nuhu Clark

(22) Juliana Bitrus

