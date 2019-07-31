Yobe has moved from humanitarian assistance to rehabilitation, resettlement – Buni

Related News

Governor Mai Buni says the needs of his insurgency-torn Yobe State has moved from humanitarian assistance to rehabilitation and resettlement.

Mr Buni said this on Wednesday during the commemoration of the tenth year of Boko Haram crisis in the Northeastern Nigerian states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.

The event, tagged ”Holding On” An Immersive Experience of Internal Displacement: 10 Years of Crises in North-East Nigeria'” was held at the United Nations House in Abuja.

In attendance were the United Nations Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon; the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja; and the Executive Coordinator NINGONET, Josephine Habba.

The governor said the reconstruction and resettlement of affected persons and communities remained the most challenging task facing the state, given the level of destruction of infrastructure and devastation caused by insurgency in the state.

”We have moved beyond the humanitarian assistance to reconstruction, rehabilitation, situation assistance, and resettlement pace,

”For example, using our very limited and competing resources, we have funded the restoration of some basic social services which include water supply in the affected communities, schools healthcare facilities, infrastructure and market among others.

”Reconstruction and resettlement are clearly the most challenging for Yobe state, given the enormity of the devastation of our infrastructure and our capacity for service delivery,” the governor said.

Call for More Assistance

Mr Buni, therefore, called on the United Nations and other development partners that have been of assistance over the years to continue in supporting the state’s post-conflict initiative, which includes the provision of basic amenities such as water and electricity and rebuilding of basic infrastructure.

The governor further urged the United Nations and development partners to help in assisting persons affected in the crises as they begin to rebuild their lives.

He said the state government would maintain and expand its partnership with governmental and non-governmental organisations in ensuring a sustainable project of sustainable reconstruction, rehabilitation in the state.

”Yobe, therefore, reiterates the need for the continuous support of the United Nations and of all our development partners with the relative improvement in the security situation across the state.

”I believe our partners should come in more forcefully now and continue to support our Post-conflict initiative which includes the provision of basic amenities such as water, electricity and rebuilding of basic infrastructure in stabilised environment.

”Yobe state government would maintain and expand our partnership with a governmental and non-governmental organisation in the months and years ahead

”We would look more forward to work more closely with the United Nations and all our developmental partners to ensure that the project of sustainable reconstruction, rehabilitation, recovery, and peacebuilding across Yobe state is successful.

In his remarks, Mr Maihaja said over the ten years period, millions that ought to have been invested in development and education in the country have been spent in addressing the scourge.

He also said over the long period in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, the country has witnessed numerous killings of innocent persons and humanitarian actors, displacement of millions of women and children who are generally regarded as the most affected and target in the ongoing crises in the region.

The Director-General, however, assured the development partners that the federal government has remained committed and dedicated to curbing the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East part of Nigeria.

“Within this period, many humanitarian actors have been killed with others in the line of duty. In addition, millions of naira that ought to have been used for development have been utilised to address the crises

“Today with a great sense of respect we want to remember those that paid the ultimate price the continuous threat not only on the lives of people in the northeast also the humanitarian actors.

“This event held today remains an encouragement to all of us for holding on until the evil forces are overthrown and the displaced people are settled back to their communities,

“We would not give up at this moment but to hold on in the good work for the sake of humanity. I will like to assure Nigerians and the international community that the federal government is committed and dedicated in search for peace and durable solution in this very complex humanitarian crises in the Northeast

Unending Crisis

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday reported how suspected Boko Haram insurgents gunned down at least 60 persons at a funeral procession. The carnage was condemned by the European Union and the Turkish government.

The Boko Haram group, which kicked off as a religious institution and a critic of the affairs of the government, has caused the death of over 20,000 people, including civilians and security personnel. Over two million people have also been displaced since the insurgency started in 2009, regenerating to Niger Cameroon and chad.

On 26 August 2011, the group attacked the UN building in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. At least 21 died in the attack and 60 persons were wounded.

The insurgent group, in 2014, garnered attention globally following the abduction of over 300 female schoolchildren from a school in the town of Chibok, in Borno State.

In 2015, it was ranked the world’s deadliest terror group by the Institute for Economics and Peace.

According to a UN report, Boko Haram is able to pay its fighters from funds it receives from international and local donors sympathetic to its cause. It also makes money from extortion, charity, smuggling, remittances, and kidnapping.

The Boko Haram started in 2009 as a small social issue and led to greater crisis a few years later.