Again, Leah Sharibu’s mother urges FG to intensity efforts towards daughter’s release

Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah Sharibu, has again pleaded with the federal government to intensify efforts towards her daughter’s release from Boko Haram captivity.

Mrs Sahribu made the call on Wednesday in Dapchi, Yobe State, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Leah was among the 110 Dapchi school girls kidnapped by the terrorists in February 2018.

While the terrorists released the other 109 girls, they held on to Leah on account of her faith.

“I still plead with federal government, organisations and individuals to intensify efforts for the release of my daughter, Leah, who has been in the hands of insurgents for one year and five months.

Also speaking, Leah’s friend, Aisha Kachalla, who was also abducted by the terrorists but was released, said she was worried on the whereabouts of Leah, who has been in continued detention by the terrorists.

“I often cry when I remember my friend Leah. I don’t know where she is.

“I don’t believe she is dead because there is no proof of her death. Her corpse has not appeared in any television station or newspaper.” Miss Kachalla said.

The Secretary of Dapchi Abducted School Girls Parents Association, Kachalla Bukar, said the association would not relent in its effort to ensure that Leah is released.

(NAN)

