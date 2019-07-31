Federal University Wukari shut down over Tiv/Jukun crisis

Federal University Wukari[Photo Credit: fuwukari.edu.ng]

Authorities of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba, on Wednesday closed down the institution, following alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution due to the Jukun/Tiv ethnic crisis.

The Registrar of the university, Magaji Gangumi, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wukari, said the Committee of Deans and Directors approved the closure of the institution on behalf of the University Senate.

The registrar said the suspension became imperative following a protest by the students over the alleged incident.

“The Committee of Deans and Directors of Federal University, Wukari, on behalf of the Senate, has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.

“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari-Katsina Ala highway on Tuesday.

“Students are directed to vacate the hostels and the university premises by or before 12 noon on Wednesday,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Abubakar Kundiri, a professor, has given assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of staff and students as they leave Wukari.

He said apart from school buses, the Chairman of Ukum Local Government in the neighbouring Benue was sending about 10 buses to help evacuate students from the state.

Mr Kundiri stated that security had also been beefed up by the army and police to ensure that members of the academic community left Wukari without any hitch.

NAN reports that the Jukun/Tiv crisis which started since April 1, 2019, in Kente village and has lingered on till date.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.