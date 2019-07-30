Bauchi assembly confirms appointments of LG caretaker committee chairmen

Related News

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 20 persons nominated for appointment as Chairmen, Local Government Caretaker Committees.

Among those confirmed was an Assistant Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Iliya Habila.

Names of the 20 persons were submitted to the assembly by Governor Bala Mohammed through the Secretary to the State Government, Sabiu Baba, last week.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, who confirmed the eligibility of the nominees to serve after they were screened at business session, explained that confirming them became imperative to avoid a vacuum in the administration of the local governments.

“The nominees were found to be of good merit; the nominee for Shira Local Government, Maigari Khanna, traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform his Islamic right, but we found that he is popular and resolved to confirm him,” he said.

The nominees included Yusuf Garba, Alkaleri LGA; Iliya Habila, Bogoro; Danlami Danbaba, Bauchi; Maigari Khanna, Shira; Samaila Dogonjaji, Jammare; Kefas Magaji, Tafawa Balewa; Sale Dumba, Dass; Dayyabu Kariya, Ganjuwa; and Nura DanMiasharia, Ningi.

Others are Adamu Salihu, Giade; Ahmed Itas Kirfi, Itas-Gadau; Bappah Abdu, Kirfi; Shehu Buba, Toro; Babayo Sanusi, Katagum; Yaro Gwaram, Misau; Amina Audu, Darazo; and Yahuza Zaki, Zaki LGA.

Also confirmed are Adamu Lele, Gamawa; Ahmed Dambam, Dambam; and Mohammed DanJummai, Warji Local Government.

The Majority Leader of the House, Bello Jadori, in a remark, called on the nominees to run open administrations that would listen to everyone in their respective areas.

(NAN)