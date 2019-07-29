Police kill four suspected kidnappers in Taraba

Related News

The Police Command in Taraba on Monday confirmed the killing of four suspected kidnappers by policemen in Bali Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Police Public Relations’ Officer in the state, David Misal, a deputy superintendent of police, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Jalingo, the state capital.

Mr Misal said the suspected kidnappers were killed in their camp located on the mountain top in Kungana area of the LGA.

“The DPO of Bali received a tip off that the kidnappers who have been operating within the area were hiding on the mountains, we quickly mobilised the police and vigilance groups.

“On getting to the camp, there was a serious gun duel which led to the death of four of the suspected kidnappers,” he said.

Mr Misal explained that a Dane gun, charms, pot of soup, solar panel and ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers’ den.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened in less than one week after the command constituted a Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad comprising operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the Mobile Police Unit.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government has confirmed the release of three kidnapped victims from their captors as a result of ongoing negotiation between government and bandits in the state.

The Director of Press to state deputy governor, Aminu Abubakar, made this known in a statement on Monday in Sokoto.

Mr Abubakar said the state Commissioner for Careers and Security, Garba Moyi, handed over the rescued persons to the deputy governor, Manniru Dan’iya.

Advertisement

He said those released were 60-year-old Musa Danbuwa; Ahmadu Rufai, 16, and 7-year-old Adamu Rufai, who were all captured during Ramadan fasting period (sometime in May), this year.

According to him, the freed persons were the last people captured in Sokoto based on the report made available to the government and were released without any ransom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the third batch of abducted persons released by bandits in the state.

(NAN)