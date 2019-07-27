Poverty, unemployment causes of Boko Haram insurgency – Borno Governor Zulum

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum
Borno governor, Babagana Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has identified poverty and unemployment as major causes of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Mr Zulum stated this during the inauguration of a micro-credit facility and cash disbursement to petty traders, perishable sellers and retailers at Custom Market, Maiduguri, on Saturday.

He said that poverty and unemployment were the main causes of the insurgency and security challenges facing the state.

“There is nexus between security and economy; you could not have security without economic improvement.

“I promised to address the nagging problem of unemployment among youth and women; I will also work for the improvement of the social and economic condition of the people to achieve security, peace and stability in the state,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had initiated viable programmes to provide job opportunities, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation in the society.

He also said that the state government had targeted over 10,000 traders to participate in the micro-credit loan scheme before the end of the year.

He said that some 1,307 traders and retailers were selected to participate in the first phase of the programme in the Custom market.

Mr Zulum said each of the beneficiaries would receive N30,000 loan under the programme to enable him or her to finance their businesses, adding that government had adopted proactive measures to ensure continuity and sustainability of the programme.

He said that the state government had also provided a 50 per cent waiver on the facility to enable the beneficiaries to repay the loan.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money and engage in productive activities.

Some of the beneficiaries, Lami Mohammed and Ali Yanage, lauded the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in boosting their socio-economic well being. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.